Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $77.70. 181,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,394. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

