Pitcairn Co. Purchases 27,905 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 559,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 47,138 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 48.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $19,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.60. 435,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,295,524. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

