Pitcairn Co. Takes $262,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,664,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,285,000 after purchasing an additional 238,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,038,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,938,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,529,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,516,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,980,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $62.61. 652,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,938. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Swann lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

