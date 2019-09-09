PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0004 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $320,561.00 and approximately $15,203.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,062,355 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

