Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Polymetal International to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,096.67 ($14.33).

Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,065.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 917.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £60,452 ($78,991.25).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

