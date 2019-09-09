Proactis (LON:PHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.48

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and traded as high as $45.12. Proactis shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 52,712 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50. The company has a market cap of $41.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.71.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

