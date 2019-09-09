Probiotec (ASX:PBP) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.65 ($1.17) and last traded at A$1.68 ($1.19), approximately 103,799 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.69 ($1.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.61 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.59.

Probiotec Company Profile (ASX:PBP)

Probiotec Limited develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacture, and Obesity and Weight Management. It primarily engages in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition products for pharmaceutical and food companies; manufacture and sale of a range of obesity and weight management products in various channels, including FMCG, pharmacy, health food stores, and online; and provision of Celebrity Slim and Impromy weight loss programs.

