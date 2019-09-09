ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $13.77. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.