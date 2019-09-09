ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.54

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and traded as high as $22.82. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 4,098 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 49.76% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

