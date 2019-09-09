Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.03 Million Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 72.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. 25,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,511. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

