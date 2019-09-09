Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Taubman Centers worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $195,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TCO traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $40.81. 1,162,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

