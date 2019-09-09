Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of FMC worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FMC by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 51.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FMC by 128.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,486. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

