Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,540,000 after buying an additional 973,543 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,961,000 after acquiring an additional 306,824 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,790,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $146.33. 32,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,200. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

