Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 666,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $24.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 65,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,574,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $488,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 456,854 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,179. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

