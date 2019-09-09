Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 97,645 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

