Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 241,809 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Astronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Astronics news, VP Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,357.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $451,250. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,198. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $920.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

