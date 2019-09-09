Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,450,000 after buying an additional 124,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,082,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 448,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 193,515 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.83. 294,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,915. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.63.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

