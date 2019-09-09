Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

