Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,581 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Paychex worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after buying an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,285,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,236,000 after acquiring an additional 270,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 686,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.81. 1,157,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

