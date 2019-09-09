Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,009,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $325,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,909 shares of company stock worth $11,671,997. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

