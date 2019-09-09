Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.11 Million Stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of Kemper worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after buying an additional 422,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 785.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 389,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 227.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 38.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 260,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 566,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,505. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,671. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

