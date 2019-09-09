Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,415 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.