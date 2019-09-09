Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 25,575 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,489,000 after buying an additional 2,620,323 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 467,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,724,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,724,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

