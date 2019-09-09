Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.06. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $109.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

