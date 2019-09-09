Quaker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 7.9% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Citigroup by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 157,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,450,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 254,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $68.79. 19,291,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,887,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

