Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) CEO Acquires $37,557.02 in Stock

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) CEO Steven N. Bronson acquired 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $37,557.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at $79,954.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QBAK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Qualstar Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.