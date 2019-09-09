Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 11,632 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 59.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,409,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,099. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.39. 176,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

