Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point set a $56.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of IEX IBKR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. 164,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

