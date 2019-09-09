Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2,524.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. 198,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

