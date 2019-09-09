Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $159,000 in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $6,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,484 shares of company stock worth $6,883,922. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.08. 119,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

