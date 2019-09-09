Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 8,344 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 139.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,312,000 after buying an additional 133,379 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,316,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 97,883 shares during the period.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,862. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

