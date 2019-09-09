Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.