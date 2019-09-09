Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 650 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 32.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in SkyWest by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.21. 6,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $63.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 19,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $1,169,178.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

