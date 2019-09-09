Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of RDUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 629,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.63. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

