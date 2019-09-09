Raymond James Analysts Give ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) a $185.00 Price Target

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) received a $185.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $155.98. 217,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,746. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.74. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $312.45.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total value of $1,701,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,388. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,573,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

