RBF Capital LLC Buys 45,100 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 4,368,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,467. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

