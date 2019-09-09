RBF Capital LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,004 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises 0.6% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 390.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 5,288,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,444. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.92. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.72 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. New Street Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.