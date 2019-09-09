Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $56.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 40 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

