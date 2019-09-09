Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,791,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 588,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $70,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 93,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 460,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 211,607 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.46. 66,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,505. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

