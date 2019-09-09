Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,885,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Corecivic worth $80,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Corecivic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after buying an additional 83,239 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corecivic by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Corecivic by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 212,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Corecivic by 1,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Corecivic stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.60. 681,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Corecivic’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

