Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.71% of Denny’s worth $69,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,187,982.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,793. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $23.39. 247,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

