Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 700.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Hilton Hotels worth $74,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.56. 104,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.81.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

