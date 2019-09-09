Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $83.28 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,338,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $83,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,435 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.4% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,334,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,610 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 98.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,328 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 736.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 135.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,654,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 950,975 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

