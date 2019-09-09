Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Varian Medical Systems worth $77,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,353,000 after buying an additional 760,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,171,000 after buying an additional 311,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,724.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after buying an additional 309,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $61,101.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total value of $74,722.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,577.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

