Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.06% of Evertec worth $71,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Evertec by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,108,000 after purchasing an additional 257,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evertec by 629.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

EVTC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $35.71. 19,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,953. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $37.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

