Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 520

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price raised by Citigroup from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a sector performer rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 427 ($5.58).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 465.70 ($6.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461.30 ($6.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.60. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of -87.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is -0.94%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

