Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SCM traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $13.41. 73,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

