Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 261,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 942.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NTLA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.67. 18,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $667.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

