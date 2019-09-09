Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 31,644 Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,644 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 71.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 25.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 205.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.49. 55,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,694. The company has a market cap of $339.64 million, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

