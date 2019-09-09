Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $172,000 Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 165,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,757 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $389.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.30.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 484,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $2,045,653.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,559,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,368.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $30,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,173. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

